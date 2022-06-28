Icapital Wealth LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Icapital Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,206 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.0% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $264.89 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.54.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.36.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.