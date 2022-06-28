IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 13,104 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,540,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,011,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,979,000 after buying an additional 70,195 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day moving average is $68.23.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

