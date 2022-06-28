IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 46,637 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 124.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,637 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 49,625 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

CMS stock opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average is $66.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.