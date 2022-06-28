IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 6,093 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $140.19 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.75.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.44.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

