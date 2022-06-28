IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 6,888 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AJG opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

