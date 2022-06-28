IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 9,890 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.47.

PSX opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.