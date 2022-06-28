IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,396 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $641.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $630.70 and a 200 day moving average of $661.45. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $554.38 and a twelve month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.18.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

