IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 17,591 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average is $94.54.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

