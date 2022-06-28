IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 44,112 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 157.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,112 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 933.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,699,000 after purchasing an additional 662,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameren by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,835,000 after acquiring an additional 483,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ameren by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,590,000 after acquiring an additional 482,848 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEE opened at $88.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,982. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

