IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 6,554 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MSI opened at $217.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.28 and its 200 day moving average is $229.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Motorola Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.