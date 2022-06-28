IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 9,539 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $150,365.62. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 154,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,848 shares in the company, valued at $27,583,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,632 shares of company stock worth $10,860,195 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $105.20 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

