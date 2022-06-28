IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,827 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,580 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,372 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,291,180 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $244,238,000 after buying an additional 34,308 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

