IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 137.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,485 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 1.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 104,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 23.7% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 17.3% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 305,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 45,020 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co raised its position in shares of PPL by 16.2% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 50,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

