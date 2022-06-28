IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,988 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 26,813 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,355,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,357,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

HAL opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 252,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,105,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,412 shares of company stock worth $8,432,979. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

