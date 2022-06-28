IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,933 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Devon Energy by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,461,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1,260.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,519 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

