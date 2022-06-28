IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $560,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $290,333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after purchasing an additional 944,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

NYSE ALL opened at $126.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.19 and its 200-day moving average is $126.94. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.