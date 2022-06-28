IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.17. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.71 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.21.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.69.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

