IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.72 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in MSCI by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in MSCI by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,014,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $13,553,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.29.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $429.78 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.05. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

