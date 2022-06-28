IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,732 shares of company stock worth $10,277,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,169.27 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,472.31 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,037.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,006.02. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.48 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

