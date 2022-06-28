IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.31 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Exelon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

EXC stock opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

