IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Sysco by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Sysco by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day moving average is $81.52.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 96.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

