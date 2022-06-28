IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 13,190 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.56.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

