IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 17,139 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,382 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of eBay by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

