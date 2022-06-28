IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 41,022 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,022 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Carrier Global by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

