IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 5,820 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,543 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Nucor by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 26,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 19,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,958,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

NUE stock opened at $110.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.38 and a 200-day moving average of $128.03.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

