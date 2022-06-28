IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 5,920 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,794 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,333,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,072,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $281,338,000 after acquiring an additional 593,329 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after acquiring an additional 541,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,684 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.75.

EA stock opened at $125.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,438 shares of company stock worth $5,682,272. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

