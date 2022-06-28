IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 9,532 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 552,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,801,000 after buying an additional 46,727 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $699,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.30%.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

