IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,624,000 after buying an additional 32,504 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 83,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,960,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

AMP stock opened at $247.23 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.16 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.60 and a 200 day moving average of $287.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

