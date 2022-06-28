IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $348,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $229,834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 653,351 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after buying an additional 556,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $66,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike stock opened at $181.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.54 and its 200 day moving average is $186.46.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,895 shares in the company, valued at $41,470,131.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,518 shares of company stock worth $26,695,256 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.