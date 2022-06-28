IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 178.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 32,916 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.43.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC reduced their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.67.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

