Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 1,531 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 556.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,380,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.70 and its 200 day moving average is $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $341.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.48 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

