Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in Walt Disney by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 125,602 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,228,000 after buying an additional 24,184 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Walt Disney by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 8,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates lifted its position in Walt Disney by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 35,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

NYSE:DIS opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.24. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.89 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

