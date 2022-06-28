iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $383,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter.

TLH opened at $117.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.52. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.39 and a 1-year high of $153.98.

