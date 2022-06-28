iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

