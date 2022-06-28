iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.