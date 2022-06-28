iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Reduced by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.