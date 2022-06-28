iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

ESML opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.