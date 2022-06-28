JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $111.48 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $341.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

