Kowal Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,332.45 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,294.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,586.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.