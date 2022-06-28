Kowal Investment Group LLC Buys 1,312 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $375.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

