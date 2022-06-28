Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Stake Increased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Lazard were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,120,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,300,000 after purchasing an additional 117,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,135,000 after purchasing an additional 56,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,515,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,242,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,205,000 after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,180,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.58 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

