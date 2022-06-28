Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $184.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

