Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 41,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 230,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

Shares of MU opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

