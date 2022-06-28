Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Cut by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,242 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.7% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,284,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 177,426 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 120,919 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,089,000 after acquiring an additional 21,283 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $264.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

