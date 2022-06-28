Minot Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.5% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $282.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $290.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

