Minot Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 24,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.6% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.0% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 19,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $291.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $52.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

