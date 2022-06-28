Minot Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.79 and its 200 day moving average is $154.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.