Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 16,961 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 153.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.7% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $168.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.89. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $153.28 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $421.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.