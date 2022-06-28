Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 430.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $203.56 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $387.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.14.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,535 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

