Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1,439.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.4% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Walt Disney by 76.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 47.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.